Israel PM Netanyahu bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede - probe

The investigation into Israel's most tragic civilian incident on Wednesday concluded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is personally responsible for the fatal stampede in 2021 that claimed the lives of 45 Jewish pilgrims.

AFP WORLD
Published March 06,2024
"The prime minister is responsible for identifying proactively, by himself or through mechanisms on his behalf, issues that require the attention of his office and, if necessary, his intervention, in particular those related to a risk of human lives," said the commission of inquiry report into the stampede at the Mount Meron pilgrimage site.