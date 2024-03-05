U.S. says 'closely monitoring' situation in Haiti after violent prison break

The U.S. on Monday said it is "closely monitoring" the situation in Haiti amid escalation of the violence after armed gangs stormed the country's largest prison this weekend.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the U.S. condemns efforts by the gangs to further destabilize and take control of Haiti.

"It's our understanding that the Prime Minister is returning to the country, we think it's important that he'd be allowed to do so," Miller told reporters.

He noted that many of those responsible for the uptick in violence have been designated by the U.S. on the Global Magnitsky Act and illicit drugs sanctions programs.

"It also underscores the urgency of finalizing the multinational security support mission to assist the Haiti national police in dealing with the dire security situation on the ground," he added.

Thousands of inmates escaped from a prison in Haiti on Sunday after armed gangs stormed the facility.

Gang members raided the Croix des Bouquets Prison in the capital Port-au-Prince, leading to clashes with security forces.

During the conflict, 3,600 inmates escaped, while 12 were killed.

The Haitian government issued a statement, saying that criminal organizations attacked the prison in the early hours of the morning, and as a result of police resistance, armed individuals fled the area.