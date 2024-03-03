Death toll from Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa rises to 9

The number of people killed in a Russian drone strike on Saturday in Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region rose to nine, local authorities said on Sunday.

"At the site of the Russian attack on the high-rise building, the body of the ninth dead person was found under the rubble. Unblocking works are ongoing," Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Telegram.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that two people were killed and eight others injured in a Russian drone strike in the Odesa, Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Indicating that one of the drones hit a residential building in Odesa and destroyed 18 apartments, Zelenskyy urged his country's partners to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems.