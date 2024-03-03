Turkish President Erdoğan congratulates Pakistan Premier Sharif on reelection

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated on Sunday Shehbaz Sharif on his reelection as Pakistan's prime minister, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

President Erdoğan spoke to Premier Sharif over phone and "expressed his belief that relations between Türkiye and Pakistan will deepen and expand during the new period."

The call also addressed Türkiye-Pakistan relations, as well as regional and global issues.

President Erdoğan also voiced his condemnation of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, and extended his condolences to Pakistanis.

Pakistan's newly formed lower house elected Sharif as prime minister for a second term earlier in the day, three weeks after the Feb. 8 general elections.

Sharif earlier headed a coalition government after the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022. The National Assembly was dissolved last August, and the country was led by a caretaker government.