2 killed, 8 injured in Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, claims Zelenskyy

Ukrainian rescuers work on the site of a damaged residential building after an overnight attack in the southern city of Odesa, Ukraine, 02 March 2024. (EPA Photo)

The Ukrainian president said on Saturday that two people were killed and eight injured in Russian drone attacks on the cities of Kharkiv, Odesa and Sumy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that one of the drones hit a residential building in Odesa, damaging 18 apartments.

"Currently, two deaths have been confirmed, with eight more injured, including a child. My condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased," he said.

Zelesnkyy added that a search and rescue operation has been underway at the spot.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it did not hit civilian targets, claiming Ukrainian military often hide weapons and military facilities inside residential buildings.

Zelenskyy urged partners to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, emphasizing that the country's air shield "must be strengthened" to protect people from Russian attacks.