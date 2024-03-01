RUSSIA CALLS U.S. AGGRESSOR IN RESPONSE TO PENTAGON CHIEFS REMARKS

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the U.S. an "aggressor" Thursday after its defense secretary suggested that a military confrontation between Russia and NATO is possible if Ukraine is defeated.

Speaking at a hearing of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, Lloyd Austin warned that if Ukraine falls, Russia and NATO could come into a direct military conflict.

"Quite frankly, if Ukraine falls, I really believe that NATO will be in a fight with Russia," he said.

In a statement on Telegram, Zakharova said that now everyone sees who the "aggressor" is and questioned whether Austin is threatening Russia.

"Is this a direct threat to Russia or an attempt to come up with an excuse for (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy? Both are crazy. But now everyone can see who the aggressor is -- Washington," she said.