 Contact Us
News World Russia calls U.S. 'aggressor' in response to Pentagon chief's remarks

Russia calls U.S. 'aggressor' in response to Pentagon chief's remarks

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 01,2024
Subscribe
RUSSIA CALLS U.S. AGGRESSOR IN RESPONSE TO PENTAGON CHIEFS REMARKS

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the U.S. an "aggressor" Thursday after its defense secretary suggested that a military confrontation between Russia and NATO is possible if Ukraine is defeated.

Speaking at a hearing of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, Lloyd Austin warned that if Ukraine falls, Russia and NATO could come into a direct military conflict.

"Quite frankly, if Ukraine falls, I really believe that NATO will be in a fight with Russia," he said.

In a statement on Telegram, Zakharova said that now everyone sees who the "aggressor" is and questioned whether Austin is threatening Russia.

"Is this a direct threat to Russia or an attempt to come up with an excuse for (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy? Both are crazy. But now everyone can see who the aggressor is -- Washington," she said.