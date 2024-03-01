Protesting farmers clash with police in Spanish city of Zaragoza

Hundreds of protesting farmers clashed with police in the Spanish city of Zaragoza on Friday as they tried to push their way into the La Aljafería Palace, where a government meeting was taking place.

The local police union denounced the "violence," saying three police officers were injured. After police responded by striking protesters with batons, one protester was rushed to hospital.

The protest was organized by the farmers on social media and did not have links to one of the three unions that have called for ongoing nationwide strikes.

Protests have not relented in Spain over the past month. This week, farmers also blocked the AP-7 main road connecting France and Spain in Catalonia.

The farmers have received concessions, but still not enough to keep them from protesting.

In Catalonia, where several roads were blocked for days, the government agreed to reorganize the Climate Action Ministry and study changing its name to the Climate Action, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Ministry.

It also agreed to look at reorganizing the water agency and more aid for producers where irrigation has been prohibited due to the drought.

At the European level, agricultural ministers also met in Brussels and agreed on a package to address concerns in the bloc's common agricultural policy.

At the national level, unions also met Spain's Agriculture Minister Luis Planas. The meeting, however, did not lead to any agreements that could bring an end to the protests.

The government and unions will pause negotiations for around a week to reflect on their demands and concessions, Planas told reporters.