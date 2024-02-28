NATO ALLIES DISMISS MACRONS SUGGESTION, RULE OUT DEPLOYING WESTERN TROOPS IN UKRAINE

NATO countries, including the US, the UK, and Germany, have expressed that Western countries will not send any ground troops to Ukraine, turning down French President Emmanuel Macron's recent suggestion.

Allies have once again ruled out sending Western troops to Ukraine, reiterating to continue supporting Ukraine with military aid.

"What was agreed with each other from the beginning also applies to the future, namely that there will be no ground troops, no soldiers on Ukrainian soil that will be sent there by European states, or NATO states," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters on Tuesday.

His comments came a day after Macron had suggested sending Western ground troops to Ukraine to support Ukrainians in defending their country against Russia.

"There is no consensus today that ground troops should be deployed in an official way, ... but nothing should be ruled out," Macron told a news conference in Paris, after hosting Western leaders for a conference to discuss military support to Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said the country had no plans for a large-scale military deployment to Ukraine, beyond the small number of personnel already training Ukrainian forces.

US President Joe Biden believes the "path to victory" is sending military aid to Kyiv, "so Ukrainian troops have the weapons and ammunition they need to defend themselves," a White House statement said.

It added: "President Biden has been clear that the US will not send troops to fight in Ukraine."

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also expressed opposition to the idea of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

In his speech in parliament, Albares said: "Of course, there will be no Spanish soldiers in Ukraine. Because we want peace."

He went on to say that the Spanish government wants the same thing both in Gaza and Ukraine: "Peace and respect for international rights."

Albares also recalled that his government has not granted any new licenses for arms exports to Israel since Oct. 7.

Countries like Poland and the Czech Republic also expressed their opposition to the idea.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also noted that the alliance has no plans to send combat troops into Ukraine.