Ukrainian president visits Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday for talks on bilateral relations and his country's war with Russia.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit, the state news agency SPA reported.

The discussions between the two sides will dwell on Ukrainian-Saudi relations and ways of solving the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, SPA said.

Zelenskyy visited Saudi Arabia for the first time in May 2023 amid Saudi mediation efforts between Kyiv and Moscow.

Russia launched its "special military operation" on Ukraine exactly two years ago, on Feb. 24, 2022.