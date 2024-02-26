Avalanche kills 4 in central France

Four people were killed in an avalanche in central France on Sunday, the local media reported.

Seven people, including a guide, were trapped after an avalanche struck at an altitude of 1,600 meters (5,250 feet) above the village of Mont-Dore in an area known as the Val d'Enfer, broadcaster BFMTV said, citing a statement from the Puy-de-Dome prefecture.

Four bodies were recovered, while one was taken to Clermont University Hospital after being rescued along with two others who were completely unharmed, it added.