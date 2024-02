The UN nuclear watchdog on Monday said that Iran's estimated stockpile of enriched uranium had reached 27 times the limit set out in the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers.

According to a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by AFP, Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 5,525.5 kilogrammes as of February 10, up by 1,038.7 kilogrammes from the last quarterly report in November.