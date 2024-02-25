Top Ukrainian official says Russia may be invited to future global peace summit

A top Kyiv official on Sunday said Moscow may be invited to the second edition of the global peace summit if the results of the first one in Switzerland are successful in drafting a joint document on resolving the issues caused by the two-year-old Russia-Ukraine war.

"They (Russia) would be presented with this document in case whoever is representing the aggressor country at that time really wants to end this war and return to a just peace," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said during the Ukraine: Year 2024 forum held in the capital Kyiv.

Expressing that invitations to take part in the event have been prepared and will be sent to more than 160 countries, Yermak said that both the Ukrainian and Swiss teams are working hard to prepare for the summit's organization.

Yermak further said a meeting between leaders at the summit is important, as what has been discussed at the ambassadors and advisors level over the past months "will be recorded."

"Because different countries will be gathered around the table. They have different motivations and different opinions on how to end this war, how to return to a stable and just peace," Yermak expressed.

What these countries have in common is respect for Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, and they are ready to participate in the meeting to "ensure that all this is restored."

In January, Swiss President Viola Amherd announced that her country will host a global summit on his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula.

Zelenskyy's formula, comprising 10 conditions, was laid out at the 2022 G20 summit held in Indonesia, with its final step being signing a peace accord. It also focuses on issues such as nuclear safety and food and energy security.