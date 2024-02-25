News World 'Nikki who?': Trump campaign dismisses Haley after South Carolina win

After dominating the Republican primary in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday, Donald Trump's campaign intends to dismiss Nikki Haley as insignificant. Rather than targeting her with criticism, they will concentrate on a rematch against Democratic President Joe Biden.

