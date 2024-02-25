Houthis say 1 civilian killed, 6 injured in US-UK strikes

A Yemeni civilian was killed and six others injured in US and British attacks in the southern city of Taizz, local media cited the Houthi group as saying Sunday.

"As a result of the US and British warplanes bombing the Shamir region in the Maqbanah district of Taizz, one civilian died and six others were injured in the same family," Houthi-affiliated broadcaster Al-Masirah reported.

No further details were provided on the attacks, with no immediate comment from the US or British side.

This was the first time US-UK strikes killed a civilian in Yemen since the attacks were launched on Jan. 12.

On Saturday, the group said the US and UK had carried out 22 airstrikes targeting three Yemeni provinces, including the capital Sanaa.

The Yemeni Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With tensions escalating due to joint strikes by the US and UK against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.