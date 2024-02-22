Zelensky praises air force for shooting down Russian fighter jets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid tribute to his nation's air force for shooting down seven Russian fighter jets in his evening message on Wednesday.



The Sukhoi fighter jets were shot down within a week, Zelensky said. "I am grateful to our air force and all those who protect our airspace."



Zelensky said one of the most important tasks in the war is to protect the airspace and positions on the front from Russian air and missile strikes.



Ahead of the second anniversary of the start of the war, Zelensky also announced significant new security agreements with Ukraine's allies.



Zelensky said these involved defence aid for soldiers and very concrete financial guarantees for the country, although he did not provide any further or more specific details.



Ukraine recently concluded security agreements with Britain, Germany and France and Zelensky said further agreements will follow in the coming weeks.



Kiev is preparing to mark the second anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Saturday.



The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, started on February 24, 2022, bringing death and destruction to the neighbouring country.



Kiev is trying to defend itsself and claw back land from Russia, helped by Western military, financial and military aid.



