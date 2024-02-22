Israeli minister May Golan expresses her satisfaction over devastation of Gaza

May Golan, the Israeli Minister of Women's Affairs, defended her country's attacks in Gaza during a speech in the Israeli Knesset. She underlined, "I personally take pride in the destruction of Gaza," adding, "Even 80 years from now, every baby will tell their grandchildren what the Jews did."

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been continuing its attacks on the Gaza Strip, where approximately 2.3 million Palestinians reside, using air, land, and sea assaults.

In the attacks Israel has launched on the Gaza Strip since October 7, at least 29,313 Palestinians have been killed, including 12,660 children and 8,570 women, with 69,333 people injured.

Reports indicate that there are still thousands of bodies under the rubble, and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and educational institutions where people seek refuge, is being targeted and destroyed.

Due to the attacks launched by air, land, and sea, 1.9 million Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced from their homes.

The blockade imposed by Israel prevents sufficient aid from reaching the region. Palestinians are struggling not only against Israeli attacks but also against deepening hunger every day.









