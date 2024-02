Türkiye appoints new ambassador to US, permanent representative to UN

Türkiye has appointed its new ambassador to the US and permanent representative to the UN in New York.

Sedat Önal, who currently holds the position of permanent representative to the UN, will assume the role of Türkiye's ambassador to Washington, while Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yıldız will be Türkiye's new permanent representative to the UN.

According to diplomatic sources, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan informed the appointees of their new roles via telephone.