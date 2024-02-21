Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli jail, the 9th since Oct. 7

A Palestinian detainee on Wednesday died in an Israeli jail, Palestinian sources reported.

In a statement, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society confirmed that detainee Khaled Al-Shawish, 53, who had been in a wheelchair, died in the Israeli Nafha prison.

The statement noted that Al-Shawish was one of the detainees in Israeli jails who was suffering from a chronic disease, and in Israeli jail since 2007, and was sentenced to an 11-term life sentence.

His death brings the number of Palestinian detainees who died in Israeli jails since Oct. 7 to nine, the statement added.

The Times of Israel news website quoted a statement by the Israeli prison authorities that said Al-Shawish was taken to Kaplan Hospital on Tuesday, but later announced dead.

It added that it will investigate the circumstances of his death.

Several Palestinian rights' groups accused Israel of practicing degrading treatments against Palestinian detainees, including solitary confinement, deprivation of food, and medical negligence.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said the Israeli army has so far detained 7,120 Palestinians from different areas across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since Oct. 7.





