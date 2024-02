Turkish president meets US senators in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Tuesday with US Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye's Presidency Office wrote on X.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Ambassador to Ankara, Jeffry Flake, were present during the closed-door reception.

No further information regarding the meeting was provided.