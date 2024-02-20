FINLAND, SWEDEN SUMMON RUSSIAN AMBASSADORS, PUSH FOR EU SANCTIONS FOLLOWING NAVALNYS DEATH

Finland and Sweden summoned the Russian ambassadors to their countries on Monday over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry said it summoned the ambassador "to emphasize that Russia is responsible and to demand a full and transparent investigation. We continue to call for the release of all political prisoners in Russia."

Sweden echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for justice and accountability in Navalny's case.

Sweden's Foreign Affairs Minister Tobias Billstrom emphasized the need for action by the European Union in response to the events surrounding Navalny's death.

"The EU must take action against the political oppression in Russia. This is particularly important, given the fact that on 16 February, Alexei Navalny died in Russian captivity," Billstrom asserted in a statement.

"Sweden has today also taken the initiative for the EU to investigate the possibilities for a new sanctions regime targeting the internal repression in Russia," the statement said.

The Russian penitentiary service announced on Friday that the 47-year-old opposition figure died in a prison colony while serving a 19-year sentence for extremism.

It added in a statement that Navalny lost consciousness after a walk in the Arctic Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, where the colony is located.

Russian authorities conducted several inspections to determine the facts surrounding his death.

Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after being treated for poisoning in a Berlin hospital. Western countries and Navalny himself blamed Russia for the poisoning, a claim the Kremlin denies.

In August 2021, he was sentenced to 19 years in prison for extremism and other crimes. He was already serving an 11-year and five-month sentence for fraud.