Landslide buries houses in eastern Afghanistan, kills 25

At least 25 people were killed and 10 others injured after a landslide hit residential houses in eastern Afghanistan, an official told Anadolu.

Mullah Janan Saeq, the spokesman of Afghanistan's national disaster authority, confirmed to Anadolu that 25 people were killed in Tatin village of the Nurgram district in the eastern Nuristan province.

Saeq noted that a search and rescue operation was underway, saying "the death toll may increase."

Earlier, authorities had retrieved five bodies from mud after the landslide buried houses.

The area witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days.

Meanwhile, two miners were killed and another person was injured after being hit by an avalanche in the northeastern Panjshir province.

The incident happened Sunday night in the Mukani village of the province's Hese-Awal district.