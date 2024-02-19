Japan, Ukraine sign 56 agreements for post-war recovery

Japan and Ukraine on Monday signed around 56 agreements in a range of fields including post-war recovery.

The agreements were signed during the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo.

Addressing the conference, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said fighting was still going on in Ukraine and "that the situation is not easy," Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

Tokyo hosted the one-day conference as the Russia-Ukraine war completes two years this month.

Some 130 officials as well as business representatives from the two sides attended the conference.

Kishida, who visited Kyiv last year, stressed that "promoting economic reconstruction in Ukraine is an investment for future."

"Japan is committed to strongly assisting such efforts with its public and private sectors working together," he said

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said: "The conference will be the next step for Japan and Ukraine to develop bilateral relations.

"By working together, the two countries can turn current challenges into an opportunity for growth and prosperity," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled his scheduled video address to the conference, with no reason provided, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

The two sides agreed to work in the areas including infrastructure rebuilding, demining, agricultural expansion, improvement of the humanitarian situation, development of biotechnology, industry and information technology, and governance enhancement.

Tokyo and Kyiv are also working to eliminate double taxation. Besides Kishida's government is mulling to open an office in Kyiv "to bolster business ties between the two countries."

Japan has joined its Western allies in condemning Russia over its war on Ukraine and has sanctioned many Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.