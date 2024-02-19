EU NEEDS TO SHARPEN RUSSIA SANCTIONS AFTER NAVALNYS DEATH, LANDSBERGIS SAYS

 Contact Us
EU needs to "sharpen" Russia sanctions after Navalny's death, Landsbergis says

Published February 19,2024
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis (AA Photo)

Lithuania's foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday the EU needs to "at least sharpen" sanctions against Russia after Alexei Navalny's death, while "half-measures" are not enough to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"If Ukraine falls, everybody is very clear to understand: we will be next. Putin has no intention to stop, he wouldn't be able to stop," Landsbergis said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, where they will be joined by the widow of Navalny.

Navalny, Putin's most formidable domestic opponent, died on Friday at the "Polar Wolf" Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence.