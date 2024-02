Violent clashes between Eritrean migrants and police broke out late Saturday in The Hague, Netherlands.

A large group of Eritrean migrants forced their way into the Opera House and hurled bricks and rocks at police officers, according to a video that went viral on the social media platform X.

Another video on X shows multiple police cars being set ablaze during the ongoing clashes.

So far, there is no information on why the clashes began, nor are there any details on casualties.