Israeli swimmer booed by crowd at world championships in Qatar

DPA SPORTS Published February 18,2024

Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was booed by spectators after her silver medal in the 400 metre medley at the world swimming championships in Qatar on Sunday.



The reaction was heard when the 20-year-old was interviewed shortly after her race, although other swimming fans gave her encouraging applause.



Qatar is regarded as one of the most important political mediators in the war between Israel and Palestine.