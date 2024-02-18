Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet in Germany

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis in Munich, Germany, to discuss regional and bilateral issues, as well as the Greek prime minister's upcoming visit to Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said on X that Fidan and Gerapetritis met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Keceli said they discussed "regional and bilateral issues, focusing on the follow-up of the agreements of the 5th High-level Cooperation Council, held in Athens on December 7, the next steps in view of the upcoming meetings on political dialogue, positive agenda and CBMs, and on the preparation of the Greek Prime Minister's visit to Ankara."