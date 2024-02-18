ICC prosecutor briefs Turkish foreign minister on ongoing acts by Israel in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, according to diplomatic sources.

Khan briefed Fidan on the ongoing actions of Israel in Gaza.

He told Fidan that authorities have investigated the alleged crimes committed by Israel and held interviews with victims.

Highlighting the significance of the year 2024 for the course of the case, Khan emphasized that despite calls from the international community, Israel had not changed its methods in Gaza.

Khan underlined that the ICC is obligated to hold those accountable who violate international law.

Fidan told Khan that he understood the legal process could take time but stressed that the situation in Gaza has been deteriorating every day.

Once the situation in Gaza reached an irreversible point, a decision in favor of Palestinians could not reverse the catastrophe, said Fidan.

The ICC announced an investigation on March 3, 2021, regarding crimes committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, upon a declaration by Palestine.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack. The ensuing Israeli attack has killed at least 28,858, injured more than 68,677 others, and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Less than 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.















