U.S. definitely in 'strategic competition' with China, says Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the side of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 16, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The U.S. is in "strategic competition" with China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of actively participating in the "multilateral system."

"If you're not at the table in the international system, you're going to be on the menu," the top U.S. diplomat quipped during a public forum at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

"It was important for us to re-engage multilaterally, and we've done that," said Blinken, adding that Washington has "made a reinvestment in our alliances, partnerships and the multilateral system. Because it's in our interest to do it."

While noting that there is "no doubt" that the U.S. is engaged in "strategic competition" with China, he said, "we have an obligation to manage that relationship responsibly."

In his remarks, Blinken, who met with his Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the event in Munich, said the U.S. has "engaged in a sustainable way with China," over the last six or seven months.

"That follows a series of meetings, most notably and most importantly, of President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping," he added.

Blinken also emphasized that the U.S., while competing against China in some areas, also has an interest in cooperating with Beijing.

"Yes, we have a competition, the areas where we are contesting each other, but there are also areas we should cooperate because it's in our interest to do that," he said.

"One of the best examples for that is our agreement with China on fentanyl, the number-one killer of Americans aged 18-49," Blinken added, referring to the synthetic opioid that has plagued the U.S. in recent years.

"Now we have meaningful cooperation from and with China, that's going to make a difference in the lives of Americans."