China calls for stepped up efforts to establish independent Palestinian state

China on Saturday called for accelerating efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state and for an end to the world's "longest-lasting injustice."

"Generations of the Palestinian people have been displaced, unable to return to their home until this day. This is the longest-lasting injustice in our world," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

"China calls for accelerated efforts in establishing an independent state of Palestine and the convening of a more broad-based and effective international peace conference to truly realize the peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel," said Wang, underlining the need to resolve the root cause of the conflict to bring peace to the region.

The same must be done to ease tensions in the Red Sea, Wang said, stressing that the root cause here was the "ongoing fighting against Gaza."

Yemeni Houthis have been targeting vessels in the Red Sea, in particular ones that are bound for Israel.

The Houthis say their attacks aim to pressure Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, prompting the U.S. and Britain to launch retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi targets inside Yemen.

Wang said Beijing publicly urges all parties not to harass commercial ships, adding that action must be taken in accordance with international law and with a mandate from the UN Security Council.

Expressing deep concerns over killing of civilians in the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, Wang said it was unacceptable for this situation to continue in the 21st century.

He called for an immediate cease-fire and urged for unimpeded humanitarian corridors, adding:

"We should call for proper settlement of the question of Palestine, which has been lingering on for more than 70 years (and) efforts should be made toward a two-state solution only when that is realized."

Turning to conflicts in other regions, Wang said Beijing has always worked for peace in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Myanmar, and the Middle East.

On the matter of Taiwan, he called the island an inalienable part of China, with affairs concerning it being his country's internal affairs.

"To observe basic international norms, the one-China principle must be upheld to preserve peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait (and) Taiwan independence must be firmly rejected," he said.

