11 die in factory fire in Indian capital

At least 11 people died and four others were injured in a major fire at a paint factory in the national capital New Delhi, an official said on Friday.

Atul Garg, the top Delhi fire service official, confirming the death toll, said they received a call on Thursday evening and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the fire.

The incident happened in the capital's Alipur area, according to the officials.

"Due to the explosion, the building collapsed and workers were trapped inside the factory and couldn't be saved," Garg wrote on X, adding that the deceased were laborers.

The cause of the fire was not immediately revealed, fire officials noted, adding investigations are underway.

The building where the fire broke out also housed chemical warehouses, and charred bodies have been recovered, Press Trust of India reported.