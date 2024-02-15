US reiterates 'full support' for NATO as Defense Secretary Austin speaks to Secretary General Stoltenberg

The US reiterated its full support to NATO as Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin spoke to the alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg ahead of Thursday's NATO Defense Ministers' Meeting in Brussels.

"They discussed the positive outcomes related to today's virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, the critical role NATO plays in ensuring Transatlantic security, and reviewed priorities for the Ministerial and upcoming NATO Summit in Washington," the Pentagon said in a statement late Wednesday. The 19th UDCG meeting was held virtually.

The press release said Austin restated the complete backing of the US for the NATO Alliance, and highlighted the significance of enhancing its "collective deterrence and defense" which includes making investments in the defense industrial bases of the allies.

"Secretary Austin reiterated the United States' full support for the NATO Alliance and noted the importance of strengthening our collective deterrence and defense, including through investments to Allied defense industrial bases."

They underscored NATO's importance on the global stage, saying allies "have always been able to unite around our core task: to defend each other and keep our people safe."

"Both agreed that America's Allies are a powerful force multiplier and when NATO speaks as one, our adversaries listen," the press release said.

Austin is not attending the NATO meeting due to health reasons, and US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith will represent the defense secretary.

Russia's war on Ukraine, NATO spending, progress in meeting the goals of the Vilnius summit and preparations for the Washington summit this summer are on the agenda for the meeting.



