UKRAINES ZELENSKY TO MEET US VP HARRIS AT MUNICH SECURITY CONFERENCE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to attend the Munich Security Conference, where he will also meet US Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the White House.



Harris is also due to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the Munich gathering, the White House said.



Zelensky's participation at the conference had been expected for some time, but had not yet been officially confirmed. It would be the first time Zelensky attends in person since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.



Last year, the Ukrainian president joined by video link to open the conference, which is seen as the most important meeting of politicians and experts on security policy.



It is Zelensky's second visit to Germany since the Russian attack on Ukraine. Last year, he visited Berlin and Aachen in May last year to receive a prize.



At the time, he also met Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.



Some 50 world leaders are expected to attend the security conference tht runs from Friday to Sunday, including Scholz, Harris and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.



The governments of Russia and Iran have not been invited.



