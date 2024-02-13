Zelensky thanks US Senate for passing aid bill

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked lawmakers in the US Senate for passing an aid bill amounting to some $60 billion for Kiev.



In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he thanked "every US Senator who has supported continued assistance to Ukraine as we fight for freedom, democracy, and the values we all hold dear."



"For us in Ukraine, continued US assistance helps to save human lives from Russian terror," he wrote in English.



The aid would mean "increased security and prosperity for all Americans and all the free world," he wrote.



The bill is not yet law however. It still needs to pass the Republican-controlled House of Representative.



Former president and 2024 candidate Donald Trump has urged Republicans to avoid passing legislation that would give President Joe Biden, a Democrat, a chance to claim a legislative victory.



