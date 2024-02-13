Zelensky thanks U.S. Senate for voting to provide additional assistance to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the U.S. Senate for voting to provide additional assistance to Ukraine.

"We've got positive news from the United States-the Senate has just voted to continue the support of our country and our warriors. This is a decision that we have worked very hard for, a decision that has been awaited not only by us, but by many other nations, particularly in Europe," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky described the Senate's vote as "reassuring and motivating," noting that "the world is waiting for American leadership."

"This was the first step, next step is the House of Representatives and the vote of congressmen there. We expect a positive decision. We hope for principled support. Thank you to everyone who helps! Thank you to everyone who values life and freedom as much as Ukrainians do!" he wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a bill allocating $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, with $60.06 billion reserved for Kyiv.

The bill received 70 votes from senators, while 29 opposed it. Following Senate approval, the bill will be submitted to the U.S. Congress, which must either support or reject it.

Separately, commenting on the decision, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said $50 billion will be used for buying weapons and military equipment, with the remaining to be utilized to support the budget.

In a separate statement, Zelensky informed about recent developments at the frontline where the most intense fighting is taking place for Avdiivka, an important city in terms of transportation and logistics.

The Ukrainian president said Oleksandr Syrskyi, the new commander-in-chief appointed last week, is "on the ground" with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"The frontline, and in particular Avdiivka, Kupyansk, and Lyman. Maximum attention, maximum support. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Defense Minister Umerov are currently on the ground, at the front, all day long," he said.

Zelensky claimed that "the existing problems are being resolved," and that units reinforced with fresh servicemen, drones, and electronic warfare equipment are on their way to troops.

"Command positions will also be reinforced. A detailed report will follow later," he said.