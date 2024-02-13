Russia imposes sanctions on 18 UK nationals

Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday announced that Moscow introduced retaliatory sanctions against 18 British citizens, including academics.

"In response to the confrontational policy that London maintains, working to demonize our country, fabricating anti-Russia narratives to reduce Moscow's influence in the international arena, and further pumping the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev full of weapons, a decision has been made to extend Russia's stop-list to include members of Great Britain's military and political establishment, as well as its scientific and academic community," the ministry said in a statement.

It also shared the name list which includes British Prime Minister's special envoy for the Western Balkans, Stuart Peach, Deputy Defense Secretary James Cartledge, Deputy National Security Adviser Sarah McIntosh and Commander of the Submarine Forces Simon Ashkit.

The ministry said Moscow is forced to state that "Russophobic British representatives do not hesitate to try to discredit" the constitutional system and socio-political processes in Russia.

"We will continue to expand the Russian stop list in response to London's hostile actions," it added.