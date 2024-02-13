Azerbaijan says it conducted 'revenge operation' in response to cross-border fire by Armenia

Baku early Tuesday said it carried out a "revenge operation" in response to a cross-border fire by Armenia a day earlier, injuring one Azerbaijani serviceman.

"As a result of the operation, the combat post of the Armenian Armed Forces near the Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan district, where our soldiers were fired upon yesterday (Monday), was completely destroyed, and the combat positions were silenced," said a statement by Azerbaijan's State Border Service.

There are reports of serious casualties among the personnel of the destroyed combat post, the statement noted, saying: "Every provocation of the Armenian side aimed at aggravating the operational conditions at the Azerbaijan-Armenia conditional state border will be answered with more serious and decisive measures from now on."

"The military and political leadership of Armenia is fully responsible for the incident," it added.

Meanwhile, the Armenian Defense Ministry said two of its servicemen were killed, according to preliminary information.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also said its military positions in the country's northwestern Tovuz district were fired on by Armenia late Monday.

The cross-border fire came as Azerbaijan's State Border Service said Monday that one of its soldiers was injured due to shots fired by Armenian forces toward the country's southwestern Zangilan district.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Azerbaijan liberated most of the region during the war in the fall of 2020, which ended with a Russian-brokered peace agreement, opening the door to normalization.

The Azerbaijani army initiated an anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh last September to establish constitutional order, after which illegal separatist forces in the region surrendered.