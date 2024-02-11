Zelensky, continuing reshuffling, names new land forces commander

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed the former deputy defence minister Oleksandr Pavliuk as the new commander of the Land Forces, in another move to reorganize the country's armed forces.



The presidential office published a decree to this effect on Sunday.



Pavliuk succeeds Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was appointed the new commander-in-chief of the armed forces a few days ago. Zelensky also replaced several other high-ranking military officers, including in territorial defence and the airborne troops.



After almost two years of defending itself against Russia's full-scale invasion, the president dismissed Valerii Zaluzhnyi as commander-in-chief of the armed forces on Thursday. The move followed weeks of speculation about the fate of the general, who was popular with the army and the population and had been in office since July 2021.



