NATO CHIEF, EUROPEAN COUNCIL HEAD DENOUNCE TRUMPS NATO COMMENTS

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday reacted to former U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that he would not intervene in any Russian attack against allies that did not fulfill their financial obligations to NATO.



In an interview with Norwegian channel TV2, Stoltenberg said: "Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines our security."



"I expect the US to remain a strong and devoted ally of NATO, whoever wins the presidential election," he added.



Meanwhile, Michel said on X: "Reckless statements on NATO's security and Article 5 solidarity serve only (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's interest. They do not bring more security or peace to the world."



"On the contrary, they reemphasise the need for the (EU) to urgently further develop its strategic autonomy and invest in its defence. And to keep our Alliance strong," he added.



On Saturday, Trump said in his speech in the U.S. state of South Carolina that when he was president, he had warned that he would not intervene in case of any Russian attack on allies that did not meet their financial obligations to NATO.