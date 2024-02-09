SPACEXS DRAGON CAPSULE, CARRYING AXIOM-3 MISSION, RETURNS TO EARTH

SpaceX's Dragon Capsule, carrying Italian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish space travelers, splashed down successfully off Florida at 8.30 a.m. Eastern Time (1330GMT).

The capsule undocked from the International Space Station on Wednesday and began its return to Earth.

On Friday, the capsule jettisoned its trunk at 7.37 a.m. and deorbited soon after at 7.41 a.m. before deploying its parachutes just ahead of reaching the surface.

The return process took around 47 hours.

The Axiom-3 space mission had been launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 19 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Its crew docked at the International Space Station the next day on Jan. 20.

During their over-two-week stay on the station, Turkish Air Force pilot Col. Alper Gezeravci and his three crewmates from Spain, Italy, and Sweden carried out over 30 scientific experiments, about half of them by Gezeravci himself.

The crew's scheduled return was postponed several times due to bad weather.