Türkiye to make a statement at International Court of Justice over Israeli massacres in conflict-hit Gaza Strip

Türkiye will make a statement at the International Court of Justice on February 26 regarding the legal consequences of Israel's practices in the occupied territories of Palestine.

The ICJ announced the schedule for oral presentations in the consultative opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's practices in the occupied territories of Palestine, including East Jerusalem.

According to this schedule, each of the 52 states, including Türkiye, as well as the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the African Union, will conduct thirty-minute oral presentations between February 19 and 26.

The oral presentations will commence with Palestine's presentation at 12:15 on February 19, and the final oral statement will be made by the Maldives at 16:00 on February 26, concluding the hearings.

Türkiye's oral statement regarding the legal consequences of Israel's practices in the occupied Palestinian territories will be made on Monday, February 26, between 12:00 and 12:30.

Consultative opinions are not binding

Among the fundamental tasks of the Court is to resolve legal disputes between states in accordance with international law and to provide advisory opinions on legal issues referred to it.

In this matter, at the request of the UN General Assembly, the ICJ will provide a non-binding consultative opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's policies and practices in the occupied territories of Palestine.

Public hearings at the Peace Palace in The Hague of the International Court of Justice will be broadcast live.

It is notable that for the first time before the Court, such a large number of states have submitted written and oral statements regarding a consultative opinion, with the absence of Israel in the oral hearings drawing attention.

Different from the trial where Israel is accused of genocide

The ICJ's consultative opinion, where 52 states and 3 international institutions will present oral statements from February 19 to 26, is distinct from the case brought by South Africa against Israel for violation of the Genocide Convention, as it does not involve a disputed case between two states but only concerns the legal responsibility of Israel's occupation of Palestine, providing the ICJ's non-binding legal opinion.

Request by the UN General Assembly

The Special Political and Decolonization Committee of the UN General Assembly requested the International Court of Justice to provide an opinion on the legal consequences of the denial of the Palestinians' right to self-determination due to Israel's activities since the 1967 war.

In its first question to the Court, the UN General Assembly used the following terms: "What are the legal consequences of Israel's long-term occupation, settlement, and annexation of Palestinian territories it has held under occupation since 1967, including measures aimed at altering the demographic character, status, and character of Jerusalem, and accepting relevant discriminatory legislation and measures?"

The second question, for which an advisory opinion was sought from the ICJ, was phrased as follows: "How do the above-mentioned policies and practices of Israel affect the legal status of the occupation, and what are the legal consequences of this status for all states and the United Nations?"

Countries and international organizations, including Türkiye, submitted written statements expressing their positions on the questions for which an advisory opinion will be provided by the Court.

Located in The Hague, the Netherlands, the ICJ can provide non-binding advisory opinions on questions asked by UN organs and other special organizations, in addition to adjudicating contentious cases between multiple states.

In a consultative opinion in 2004, the International Court of Justice concluded that the wall constructed by Israel in the occupied territories of Palestine violated international law.

