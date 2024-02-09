Houthi rebels say discussions with Saudi Arabia addressed ‘obstacles’

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have said that their delegation's meeting with Saudi Arabia addressed "the most important obstacles" regarding the roadmap presented by the UN for resolving the current crisis.

In an interview with the Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam said that the situation in Yemen "is going well, both since the start of the UN truce in April 2022, corresponding to the month of Ramadan at that time, and also through discussions with the Saudi side under Omani sponsorship."

"The roadmap included everyone's concerns, and emphasized the urgent humanitarian needs for the Yemeni people," the spokesman said, noting that this will have "a significant positive impact on the rest of the issues, especially the political dialogue."

In December 2023, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced the commitment of the Yemeni government and the Houthi group to a set of measures for a "comprehensive" cease-fire throughout the country and improving living conditions for citizens, within a roadmap to resolve the Yemeni crisis.

Yemen has been mired in violence since 2014 when Houthi rebels captured much of the country from the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. The Yemeni conflict, however, has seen a de-escalation more than a year ago.

Regarding the Red Sea crisis, Abdul-Salam told the newspaper that "military operations in the Red Sea targeting Israeli ships heading to Israel are continuing and will continue until the end of the aggression on the Gaza Strip, as well as ending the siege by bringing aid into the Strip."

"We are exchanging views with the international community, under the auspices of the brothers in the Sultanate of Oman," the spokesman added.

Tensions have escalated in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on commercial ships suspected of having links with Israel.

The Houthis say their attacks aim to pressure Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, prompting the US and Britain to launch retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi targets inside Yemen.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.







