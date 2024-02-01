U.S., UK defense chiefs discuss Houthi attacks in Red Sea

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a meeting with the U.K. Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps at the Pentagon on January 31, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. (AFP Photo)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Wednesday with his British counterpart Grant Shapps to discuss regional issues, including attacks by Yemen's Houthi group in the Red Sea.

Austin and Shapps also exchanged views on a recent drone attack that killed three American soldiers in Jordan, according to a statement by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.

Efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza, continued support for Ukraine and upcoming NATO Summit in Washington, D.C. were also on the agenda.

"The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the close and durable U.S.-U.K. partnership and commitment to the rules-based international order," the statement said.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea, particularly those bound for Israel, since November. They say their attacks aim to put pressure on Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, prompting the U.S. and UK to launch retaliatory airstrikes on targets inside Yemen.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter the Houthi attacks.