Israel has killed at least 27,000 people in Gaza since October 7. Approximately 66,000 people have been injured in attacks targeting hospitals, schools, places of worship, cemeteries, and other civilian structures.

While people worldwide have organized solidarity actions with Palestinians, Western states have maintained their "hypocritical" stance. Recently, despite positioning themselves against Russia after attacks on Ukraine, Western countries supported Israel in its attacks on the Gaza Strip, overlooking the plight of civilians.

Children have been the victims as well. Israel has killed over 11,500 children in Gaza since October 7, leaving more than 24,000 children orphaned. The high number of children killed did not prompt Western states to impose deterrent sanctions against Israel. In contrast, after Russia's attacks on Ukraine, the same Western nations, citing civilian casualties, supported Ukraine in various fields.

The International Court of Justice has taken provisional measures against Israel in the case brought by South Africa, accusing Israel of "genocide." Many Western countries, following the case, cut their support to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees at Israel's urging, alleging connections between agency workers and Hamas. Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Japan, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, France, Scotland, Finland, the Netherlands, Austria, and Romania stopped financial support to the agency.

Most Western countries, unsurprisingly, sided with Israel, not the civilians in the Gaza Strip. Previously, 33 states, mostly European Union members, intervened in the genocide case that Ukraine brought against Russia at the International Court of Justice.

The media, particularly some Western-based outlets and social media platforms, have either concealed or manipulated Israel's attacks. For instance, the U.S.-based New York Times titled an article, "Israel-Hamas War: Killing of 9 Soldiers in a Day Shows the Cost of War for Israel," while tons of American bombs were falling on civilians in Gaza at the same time.