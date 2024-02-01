EU leaders agree on additional €50B support package for Ukraine

The EU leaders on Thursday agreed on an additional support package for Ukraine within the EU budget amid a special European Council meeting in Brussels.

"We have a deal. #Unity All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion ($53.9 billion) support package for Ukraine within the EU budget," European Council President Charles Michel said.

It came as the EU leaders are gathering in a special meeting in Brussels to discuss "pressing issues," including supporting Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

In December, the leaders could not agree on a €50 billion package of financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary.

"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for #Ukraine. EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake," Michel wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Welcoming the deal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it is "a good day for Europe."