Qatari, Canadian leaders discuss situation in Gaza

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday discussed the ongoing Israeli devastating onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement by the Qatari Royal Court, cited by the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Sheikh Tamim received a call from the Canadian premier to discuss the situation across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Their phone conversation also "touched upon various issues and developments of mutual interest regionally and internationally, as well as the relations of cooperation and friendship between the two countries."

Trudeau conveyed to Sheikh Tamim "his gratitude and appreciation [...] for Qatar's diplomatic and humanitarian efforts on both regional and international levels, particularly concerning the situation in Gaza."

Qatar is the main mediator between Israel and the Hamas group and is making efforts to reach a new cease-fire deal to put an end to the devastating war on Gaza which has so far claimed the lives of more than 26,000 Palestinians along with the mass destruction across the Palestinian enclave.













