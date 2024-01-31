PAKISTANS EX-PREMIER KHAN, WIFE SENTENCED TO 14 YEARS IN PRISON IN STATE GIFTS CASE

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

In a second such sentence in as many days, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the state gifts case, also known as the Toshakhana case, on Wednesday.

The sentence was announced by a court in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where the former premier is imprisoned.

On Tuesday, Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years in prison over an alleged breach of State Secrets Act.