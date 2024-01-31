News World Oil facility in St Petersburg hit in drone attack

Oil facility in St Petersburg hit in drone attack

An oil facility in the north-western Russian metropolis of St Petersburg was hit in a drone attack, media reports said on Wednesday morning.



"After the explosion, three empty cisterns caught fire, which were quickly extinguished," the regional website Fontanka reported.



Other buildings and vehicles were also damaged, it reported. A surveillance video from a nearby bus station is said to show the moment of impact.



St Petersburg is more than 1,000 kilometres from the border with Ukraine. The Russian military has not yet commented on the attack but at the same time reported that a drone attack on the neighbouring north-western Russian region of Pskov had been repelled.



According to the reports, the drone was hit by an S-400 air defence system over St Petersburg. Despite this, it was not possible to shoot down the drone, which crashed over the oil facility half an hour later, according to reports.



