China urges ‘calm’ after killing of 3 U.S. soldiers in Jordan

China Tuesday called for "calm" in the aftermath of the death of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan, state media reported.

China "hopes that all parties involved can remain calm and exercise restraint, strengthen dialogue and communication," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

He urged the parties to "avoid getting caught in a vicious cycle of retaliation."

Three U.S. service members were killed and many wounded during an unmanned aerial drone attack on U.S. forces stationed in northeast Jordan over the weekend.

A group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack.

The U.S. holds Iran responsible as they "fund and train and support and equip these militias" that operate in Iraq and Syria, a Pentagon spokesperson said Monday.

Wang, however, said: "It is important to prevent the further escalation of tensions in the Middle East."