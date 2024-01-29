UK condemns attack on US forces on Jordanian-Syrian border

Britain has condemned Sunday's deadly drone attack on US forces near the Jordanian-Syrian border.

"We strongly condemn attacks by Iran-aligned militia groups against US forces," UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron wrote on X late Sunday.

The US Central Command (CENTOM) said three service members were killed and 28 injured in an attack on the Al-Tanf US military base.

An Iraqi group calling itself The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack.

"We continue to urge Iran to de-escalate in the region," said Cameron, while conveying condolences to the families of the soldiers.

The attack is considered one of the deadliest recent attacks on American troops in the Middle East.