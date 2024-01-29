Pope Francis says his greatest fear is military escalation in Gaza

Pope Francis said his greatest fear is military escalation in Gaza, saying the conflict that began last October "is dramatically broadening."

"There were the Oslo accords, so clear, with the two-state solution. Until that agreement isn't applied, real peace remains distant," he told Italian daily la Stampa in an interveiw published on Monday. "The conflict can further worsen the tensions and violence which afflict the planet."

The pontiff, however, said he is moderately hopeful on the meetings happening behind the scenes to reach an agreement between the two factions at war. "A truce would already be a good result," he said.

Asked about what the Holy See is doing in this phase of the war between Israel and Hamas, he said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, is a key figure in the Vatican's efforts in the area.

"He is great. He is making good moves. He is trying to mediate with determination," he said.

The Pope added that Christians and the people of Gaza-not Hamas-have the right to live in peace and that his other priority is the return of the Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

He said he holds daily video calls with the Christian parish in Gaza, which hosts around 600 people.

"We see each other on Zoom, I speak to the people. They are going on with their lives every day while facing death."

The Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip, launched after the Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by Palestinian group Hamas, has killed more than 26,000 people, besides causing mass displacement, destruction and risk of famine.

Israel has continued with its attacks despite an interim ruling by the International Court of Justice to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanhayu has also reiterated his opposition to the two-state solution.

Tensions in the Middle East are high with several overlapping crises. Besides Israel's war on Gaza and its exchange of fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthis are targeting Israel-linked commercial ships in the Red Sea in support of the Palestinians, and the US and allies are conducting retaliatory strikes. Attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria have also increased.